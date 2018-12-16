

Salim Valji





10 weeks after the CAQ ousted the Liberals from power, a former Liberal MNA has announced he won’t be running for the party’s leadership.

On Sunday night Pierre Moreau took to Twitter to confirm his resignation from political life.

“The results of the October 1 election were an opportunity for me to take stock of my political career,” he wrote. “Today, I am announcing that I am withdrawing from active political life, and that I will not seek your support for the next #PLQ leadership race.”

Les résultats de l’élection du 1er octobre ont été pour moi l’occasion de faire le point sur ma carrière politique. Aujourd'hui, j'annonce que je me retire de la vie politique active, et que je ne solliciterai pas votre appui en vue de la prochaine course à la direction du #PLQ. — Pierre Moreau (@pierremoreauplq) December 16, 2018

Moreau went on to thank his family, former premiers Jean Charest and Philippe Couillard, and said that he'd remain a supporter of the party.

He’d previously run for the party’s leadership in 2013, coming in second to Philippe Couillard.

Je désire exprimer toute ma gratitude aux premiers ministres Jean Charest et Philippe Couillard, qui m’ont tous deux confié de grandes responsabilités au sein de leurs gouvernements, et qui m’ont permis de servir mes concitoyens avec honneur, passion et intégrité. — Pierre Moreau (@pierremoreauplq) December 16, 2018

Moreau was an MNA from 2003 through 2018, representing the Chateauguay and Marguerite-D'Youville ridings on Montreal’s South Shore.

During his 15 years in political office Moreau held several roles, including as the Minister for the Montegregie region and Government House Leader.