MONTREAL -- Pierre Boivin, former Monteral Canadiens, Bell Centre and evenko president and CEO from 1999 to 2011, has become the new president of the Metro board of directors, replacing Réal Raymond who will be leaving soon to retire.

Raymond has been a director of Metro since 2008 and took over the presidency in 2015. He will retire at the end of the next annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Jan. 26.

Raymond made a name for himself at the National Bank of Canada, where he held various positions, including that of president and CEO.

Boivin was appointed to Metro's board of directors last year. He is president and CEO of Claridge, a private equity firm, and is also a member of various boards of directors, including that of the National Bank of Canada.

Metro's annual sales are close to $18 billion. Through its activities as a retailer, franchisor, distributor and manufacturer, Metro operates or supplies a network of some 950 food stores and 650 pharmacies.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.