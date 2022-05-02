Fire in Laval, authorities advise avoiding area in Chomedey

Laval firefighters are battling a building blaze where flames are visible through the roof.

The Laval fire department (APL) said a two-storey building fire on Gosselin St. in the Chomedey sector around 12:30 p.m. on Monday prompted an intervention.

🚨MISE À JOUR ⏱ // le code passe en 10-12, deuxième alarme. 🔔🔔 https://t.co/KPsDLYSlsZ — APL Pompiers Laval (@APLPOMPIER) May 2, 2022

Authorities are advising citizens to avoid the Gonthier St. and Gendreau St. areas of the city north of Louis-Payette Ave.