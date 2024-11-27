Montreal launches campaign to help tenants facing eviction

The City of Montreal launched a campaign to better inform tenants about their rights and resources when facing eviction and repossession notices.

"Since June 6, 2024, new regulations have prohibited landlords from issuing eviction notices for subdivision, expansion, or changes in the use of a property. This moratorium, imposed by the Government of Quebec, will remain in effect until 2027," the city said in a statement.

Tenants can find information about their rights and the steps to take if they receive an eviction or repossession notice by visiting the city's Housing: Help and Advice webpage.

The city also emphasized that landlords must comply with housing laws.

Tenants that are seeking assistance should contact their neighbourhood housing committee, which can be found on on the Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec website.

"Protecting tenants' rights is a priority for our administration. We want to ensure that every tenant in Montreal is well-informed and supported in the face of abusive practices," said Benoit Dorais, vice-chair of the Executive Committee and the person responsible for housing.

"This campaign provides concrete support to tenants to foster solidarity, equity, and inclusion in the city. Don't face an eviction or repossession notice alone. Get informed and assert your rights for better protection and adequate support."