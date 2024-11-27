Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge to close for weekend reconstruction work

The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility is reminding drivers of the complete closure of the l’Île-aux-Tourtes bridge during the weekend of Dec. 6.

The closure is part of the reconstruction project and will allow workers to make adjustments to the lane configuration of Highway 40 near the bridge in preparation for winter.

The bridge will be closed from Friday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m.

The Ministry of Transport said Highway 40 westbound will be closed between exit 41 (Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue / boul. des Anciens-Combattants / Highway 20 westbound / Île Perrot) and the entrance from Saint-Charles Avenue.

The eastbound lanes will be closed between exit 35 (Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac / Vaudreuil-Dorion / Av. St-Charles) and the entrance from Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants.

The entrance from Highway 40 eastbound to the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge at the interchange with Highway 30 will also be closed. Drivers are encouraged to use Highways 20 and 30 as alternate routes.

The detours will be marked by temporary signage.

As of Monday, Dec. 9, at 5 a.m., three lanes will be available on the bridge, including two in the direction of Montreal during the morning rush hour.

The ministry is encouraging motorists to use public transit. It also said the toll on Highway 30 will be suspended during the closure.

Drivers travelling in the area are advised to allow extra time to reach their destinations and are encouraged to consult Québec 511 before heading out.

