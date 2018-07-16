Fire at Saint-Viateur and Jeanne-Mance intersection in Mile End
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 3:54PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 16, 2018 7:50PM EDT
A fire broke out at a residential building in Mile End Monday afternoon.
Flames and thick smoke were spotted at the corner of Jeanne-Mance and Saint-Viateur Sts. at about 3:30 p.m.
Firefighters were asking people to avoid the area.
They said the fire was under control as of about 7 p.m.
Latest Montreal News
- Fire at Saint-Viateur and Jeanne-Mance intersection in Mile End
- Technology in cars is causing distracted driving: study
- Teen pulled from public pool after hours dies in hospital
- Searches resume on Saint-Lawrence River to find missing swimmer
- B-29 WWII Bomber lands at St-Hubert airport as part of 'living history' tour