

Kelly Greig, Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





Federal minister Marc Garneau was in Montreal to announce $2.2 million in funding for a program that aims to prevent youth from being lured into prostitution Monday.

The minister of transport announced on behalf of Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale that the federal goverment would fund SPHERE: projet sur l'exploitation sexuelle, which is run by the Centre integre universitaire de sante et de services sociaux du Centre Sud de l'Ile de Montreal (CIUSSS).

"We see that they see another way of living," said SPHERE coordinator Rene-Andre Brisebois. "They see the potential that they can have. They see the work that they can get, so it's all positive when they look forward. They look to a change. They look for a better life."

Youth prostitution issues were brought to the forefront in 2016 when a number of girls ran away from a group home in Laval, and suspected of being lured into prostitution.

"The number one wish for the majority of women who are victims of sexual exploitation is to get out of that vicious circle," said Garneau. "I'm confident that this funding will support you in providing a helping hand, a voice of reassurance, and a chance at a successful life transition."

The funding comes through the federal Exiting Prostitution Program of the National Crime Prevention Strategy's Crime Prevention Action Fund.

The five-year SPHERES project supports at-risk young people between 12 and 24 and began in 2017. The majority of those living in youth centres the funding will reach is between 14 and 17 years old.