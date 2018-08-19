The Montreal Pride Festival celebrations in the last few weeks led up to Sunday's main event: the rolling out of the Pride Parade.

More than 9,000 people will be marching in the parade - many of them from out of town. 

The event itself normally draws an average of 300,000 spectators.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Philippe Couillard, as well as leaders from the major federal and provincial parties, will be present. However, Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault was not expected to participate

 

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Legault said he would be otherwise occupied with electoral activiites in the Outaouais and Abitibi, where the party is hoping to court voters. 

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is also among the revellers taking to the streets today.

The march will begin just after 1 p.m., and follow a route along Rene-Levesque, beginning at Metcalfe, and making its way to Alexandre de Seve St. 