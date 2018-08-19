

The Montreal Pride Festival celebrations in the last few weeks led up to Sunday's main event: the rolling out of the Pride Parade.

More than 9,000 people will be marching in the parade - many of them from out of town.

A prophet grooving to the Village People’s YMCA at the start of the parade #FierteMTL pic.twitter.com/A0sekje3Pe — Max Harrold (@MHarroldCTV) August 19, 2018

The event itself normally draws an average of 300,000 spectators.

Pride parade underway in Montreal. Organizers were worried turnout would be lower than last year. Doesn’t appear to be the case. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/j7OjOvKJS8 — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloCTV) August 19, 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Philippe Couillard, as well as leaders from the major federal and provincial parties, will be present. However, Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault was not expected to participate

Bonne fierté! ��️‍�� Pour une 6e année consécutive, je participe à la parade @FierteMTLPride. Ensemble, continuons d’agir afin de rendre notre société toujours plus juste et plus ouverte. #FiertéMTL #Qc2018 #PolQc pic.twitter.com/0ksIWFBLIe — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) August 19, 2018

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Legault said he would be otherwise occupied with electoral activiites in the Outaouais and Abitibi, where the party is hoping to court voters.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is also among the revellers taking to the streets today.

The march will begin just after 1 p.m., and follow a route along Rene-Levesque, beginning at Metcalfe, and making its way to Alexandre de Seve St.