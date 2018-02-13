

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Finance Minister Bill Morneau will introduce the federal government's latest budget on Feb. 27 as the country faces persistent uncertainty around trade and competitiveness.

Morneau made the announcement Tuesday in the House of Commons during question period.

The budget will arrive as Ottawa deals with the economic unknowns related to the tough renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The federal government has also been forced to monitor any damage to Canada's competitiveness caused by the U.S. move to lower corporate taxes.

But the budget will also land following a series of stronger-than-expected economic numbers in recent months.

Morneau's fall fiscal statement in October predicted a deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18 and a $15.6-billion shortfall in 2018-19 _ and some experts say those numbers could be even smaller thanks to Canada's recent performance.