MUHC to close its addiction psychiatry program

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is shutting own its addiction psychiatry program, worrying some local groups who say there was a lack of consultation.

The program is set to shut down in six months, and patients' rights advocate Paul Brunet finds the decision maddening.

"People afflicted with addiction are not second-class citizens," said Brunet. "Shame on any administration, especially the MUHC, who wants and will apparently go without having consulted anybody."

An MUHC spokesperson said in a statement that the program does not fall under its mandate, unlike the CHUM (Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal) where patients will eventually be referred to.

Health law expert Louis Letellier de St-Just said he's concerned about potential linguistic barriers.

"MUHC is servicing the anglophone community, and also a little of the francophone community, but to excuse themselves, saying that the CHUM was given this specific mandate is irresponsible," said St-Just.

The MUHC said the decision was backed by its leadership as well as those at the CHUM and that it follows the Quebec Health Ministry's recommendations.

The MUHC said the addiction program is outdated and the closure will allow the hospital to redeploy staff to other units in order to get patients a bed faster.

Some advocates disagree, however.

"In the midst of the multiple crises here in Montreal with housing, homelessness, overdose crisis and mental health, which is in each of them, well, this is something that is lacking vision and respect for community-based organizations," said St-Just.

The mental health advocacy group Ami-Quebec is especially disappointed to see the recovery transition program end.

"Recovery from anything is not really happening in the psychiatrist's office; it happens in the community," said Ami-Quebec executive director Ella Amir.

She said the program using a peer mentorship model was making strides in recovery.

"It seems to me that there is no commitment to this program," said Amir.

The MUHC said the gradual closure will ensure the transition of patients already enrolled in the program.