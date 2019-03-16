On Sunday, family and friends of Jesse Galganov will hold a bazaar to raise funds to continue search efforts to find him.

The funds will go to the Jesse Galganov Fund, in partnership with the Missing Children's Network.

He’s been missing for over a year since disappearing while on vacation in Peru.

His family is still holding out hope that he will return home.

“People love Jesse,” said his mom, Alisa Clamen. “Jesse was this person who captured everybody. [He was] empathetic, compassionate, took care of all his friends and family.”

The 22-year-old left Montreal in September 2017 on an eight-month trip through Asia and South America before starting medical school.

Clamen hired an Israeli search and rescue company to help locate her son.

She estimates that it’s cost her over $2 million.

“That’s an underestimate,” she said. “I can’t even tell you what [the costs] have been because it’s just been paying.”

Both Clamen and Jesse’s father, Todd Galganov, have travelled to Peru.

Todd even offered a reward of $500,000.

Sunday’s bazaar will feature a raffle and bake sale, plus an online auction of author Scott Turow’s complete body of work.

Clamen is also hoping to prevent others from going missing in the park.

In December, American woman Carla Valpeoz went missing in the country.

“I’m going to institute proceedings against the Huascaran National Park,” she said. “It’s a dangerous place and I don’t want other people to go missing.”

Clamen’s realistic but optimistic she will find closure.

“Not so hopeful that we will find him alive, but I think we’ll bring him home,” she said.

The bazaar takes place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park in Cote Saint-Luc.