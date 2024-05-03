MONTREAL
Sherbrooke Mayor Evelyne Beaudin not seeking re-election in 2025

Sherbrooke Mayor Évelyne Beaudin will not seek re-election in the 2025 municipal elections, accusing the Quebec government of not listening to elected municipal officials.

At a press briefing, Beaudin declared that "being an elected official in 2024 is not very popular," because of the climate of intimidation and aggression that politicians face. She is particularly dismayed by the lack of support from the provincial government to help elected municipal officials navigate this environment.

According to Mayor Beaudin, elected municipal officials don't have the tools they need to "truly accomplish great things."

Beaudin's name joins a list of women who have left municipal politics in recent months, including former Gatineau mayor France Bélisle and former Chapais mayor Isabelle Lessard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 3, 2024.  

