

The Canadian Press





The family of Jesse Galgonov, the Montrealer who has been missing in Peru for five months, are continuing fundraising efforts to keep the search going.

A Westmount yoga studio, attended by Galganov’s mother Alisa Clamen and some of her friends, will host a fundraiser on Saturday night. Galgonovo had worked at the studio as a receptionist in the months before he left for South America.

Three courses will be offered to participants at a cost of $45 per person and donations will also be accepted.

ELMNT studio founder Emilie Bailey said they hope to raise more than $2,000 to support Galganov’s parents, who hired an elite Israeli search-and-rescue team as part of the search.

No trace of Galganov has been seen since Sept. 30. Authorities suspect there may have been a criminal act involved.

When Clamen lost spoke to her son, he was near Huaraz and preparing for a several day hike in the Andes.