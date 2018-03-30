

The father of a Montreal man who went missing in Peru in September urged anyone with information to come to him or the media with any information on the whereabouts of his son.

“Don’t worry about the police, all we want to do is find our son,” said Todd Galganov while addressing media in Peru on March 28. “We’re not looking to prosecute anybody, we’re looking to find our son.”

Jesse Galganov went missing on Sept. 29 during a backpacking trip. Local police were unable to find a trace and in November, Galganov’s parents hired an Israeli search and rescue team to help find their son. No trace of Galganov was found, even after a reward was offered for information.

Galganov questioned why there was a lack of markers in the national park where his son was hiking and said he felt a need to warn other parents and travelers of the dangers, especially after posters he had put up several weeks ago were removed.

“To all the community in the search area, hotels, hostels, restaurants, bars, guides, fruit vendors, tourist apartments, tours, you should all get together to help,” he said. “Coming into tourist season and my son is not found, I’m sorry, but I’m going to have to say something.”