MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a young man with autism who went missing.

Phuong Chanh Frederic Hua, 26, was last seen Thursday on Frechette St. at around 6 p.m. in Princeville, Quebec, about an hour southwest of Quebec City.

He is on foot and his family has reason to fear for his health and safety.

Hua is on the autism spectrum and was last seen wearing a beige coat, and camo pants. He wears glasses and has dark hair and eyes.

He is 5'5" and weighs around 154 pounds.

Anyone who sees Hua is asked to contact 911 or call the SQ's info line at 1-800-659-4234.