MONTREAL -- A care home for the elderly in Cote-Saint-Luc is having a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the second wave, after also being hit hard in the first wave.

Fifty people so far have tested positive for the virus this fall, and four have died, at the Maimonides care home as of Monday night, according to a letter sent to residents' families.

"On behalf of all of us we wish to offer our sincere condolences to the families" of those who died, the home's administrators wrote.

Family members of the residents say they want alarms pulled now, with major action to stem the outbreak.

"We are fearing for the lives of our loved ones," said Joyce Shanks, the daughter of a Maimonides resident.

"We’re asking the government for help. We’re saying 'Send the Red Cross now, send the SWAT team now.'"

In its letter, the home's administrators explained the system they have in place. Patients who are positive are being relocated to the seventh floor of the building.

"We are pleased to report that seven residents have now recovered and have been transferred back to their units," said the letter.

Right now, there are 39 active cases. One of the patients has been taken to the Jewish General Hospital.

But the outbreak has also hit staff hard, at least in terms of the need to self-isolate. There are 22 staff members "from a cross section of departments" who are currently quarantining at home, along with seven "caregivers," said the administrators.

That's also a red flag for some relatives about how things could go from here.

"Things are spiraling out of control at Maimonides in terms of staffing," said Morris Azouz, whose 92-year-old mother lives at the home.

When he visits, he said, he often finds himself helping her.

"I had one [orderly] tell me just today that they don’t know what they would do if the family members and the caregivers were not there to help out," he said.

Azouz said not enough has changed at the home since the first wave, when it also had a bad outbreak, with at least 77 people positive and at least 12 dead.

At the time, families with loved ones living there were very upset about the protocols in place, especially around the transfer of patients between different floors.

Maimonides is run by Montreal's central-west health authority or CIUSSS. The administrators said that representatives of the public health department came for a visit on Friday afternoon.

"They visited each floor and reviewed all aspects of our operations and procedures," the letter said.

"The initial feedback was very positive and encouraging, and we will share their findings with you once we receive them."

The CIUSSS hasn't yet responded to CTV's request for comment.