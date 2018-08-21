

The owner of a pitbull-type dog that attacked two children in Montreal North on Sunday morning is apologizing to their families.

Christa Frineau said that she underwent an emergency C-section in July, and was unable to take care of her 1.5-year old dog.

"When I got out of hospital, I wasn't allowed to lift up or pull anything for the next six months," she said.

With her family unable to care for the dog, Frineau had to find another home for the animal. She was referred to a grandmother who could take care of it.

On Sunday, the dog attacked a seven-year old and a four-year old, plus an adult who was trying to restrain the animal.

Although there were no prior incidents with children, Frineau did admit that her pet had behavioural challenges, including a recent altercation at a dog park.

"He'd gotten in a fight before [with another dog]," she said. "At that time, I was eight months pregnant and I didn't want that to happen again, because it was really a bad fight."

Frineau had never met the grandmother before dropping the dog off the day before the incident.

"She had a backyard, and I thought he would have been better there," she said. "I was kind of a bit happy. I didn't think about anything negative when I arrived there."

Frineau was speechless when she got word of the attack.

"I couldn't believe it was my dog that did that," she said. "I was just really shocked."

The grandmother, who could face criminal charges, hasn't spoken to Frineau, who is distraught by the attack.

"I also want to apologize to the family and little kids," Frineau said. "I'm very emotional about the situation. I can just imagine my child getting attacked by a dog, and I would have been terrified."