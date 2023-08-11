Event at Montreal's Old Port to highlight the voices of Black women this weekend
Thousands of people are expected to attend the Salon international de la femme noire, in Montreal's Old Port this weekend. The event, which will focus on the environment and social justice, aims to put forward the voice of Black women and contribute to the economic prosperity of their businesses.
The sixth edition of the show will take place Saturday and Sunday, on two floors of the Port of Montreal's Grand Quai. Visitors will be treated to a variety of vendors, panels and conferences.
In addition to showcasing Black women entrepreneurs, the event "highlights Afro-descendant role models who shine in the shadows," explains Dorothy Rhau, executive director and founder of Audace au féminin, the organization behind the show.
"The show is an inclusive movement. It's true that it's aimed at Black women, and for us it's important that people discover the world of Black communities through the narrative of the Black woman, but it's not exclusively ours," says Rhau, who is also a former comedian.
Last year's event welcomed 4,000 visitors. This time around, Audace au féminin is hoping for 6,000 people to turn up.
"We sincerely believe that, by putting the spotlight on Black women, we are proposing sustainable solutions to a number of problems, whether economic or environmental. If we address the inequalities that affect the most oppressed people, the whole of society will benefit," continues Rhau.
The theme of the environment and social justice was chosen this year, as the voices of racialized people, particularly Black people, are sidelined at environmental summits and meetings, even though they are the people most affected by global warming, she believes.
"Whether we're talking about food deserts, whether we're talking about the lack of green spaces in certain neighborhoods occupied by Black people. We decided to give this platform, to give a voice to these environmental activists, but also to give a place to the agri-food sector, by showcasing Afro-descendant market gardeners," explains Rhau.
The event features a farmers' market, panels as well as workshops on the inclusive and sustainable economy, waste management and eco-responsible businesses.
Eco-responsible fashion will also be in the spotlight, as visitors will be able to buy clothes at a pop-up thrift store.
"When it comes to social justice, we can't ignore the fact that this year marks the tenth year of the Black Lives Matter movement. Is this movement running out of steam? Is this movement now taking a back seat, given the emphasis on the environment?" the director of the event adds.
Rhau points out that racism, "still very present" in both the workplace and education, will also be addressed.
A VARIED PROGRAM
This year's International Black Women's Fair will focus on a variety of topics, in addition to entrepreneurship, the environment and social justice.
Stands dealing with science, technology, engineering and mathematics are also part of the show's programming.
"We're going to have robotics workshops, ''coding,'' we're going to have panels on artificial intelligence, we talk so much about ChatGPT, so we're going to talk about that too," says Rhau.
A space called "bedroom" will also be devoted to questions concerning intimacy and sexuality. "We want to make these conversations less confusing for women," Rhau said.
The variety of themes at the show also aims to inspire Black women and men (they're welcome at the show, by the way), and to offer diverse representation to younger visitors.
"We're also seeing more and more Black women sitting on boards of directors, holding decision-making positions, and we want this to become normal. It shouldn't be extraordinary anymore," says Rhau. We want our generations, our youngest children, to see this, and to say to themselves: I want access too. And we want to do that in all spheres."
The show "really wants to make Black communities stronger economically" by providing a showcase for many female entrepreneurs.
"We had a delegation of female entrepreneurs from Senegal come last year. And this year, all their products arrived by boat. Their products are going to be at the show. So it's really all about raising the socio-economic status of women," says Rhau.
The Salon International de la Femme Noire will also present the Viola Desmond Award to Marjorie Villefranche, Executive Director of Maison d'Haïti.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 11, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | Pride, parades, Metallica and roadwork! Here are the weekend road closures in and around Montreal
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
The royal residence you might soon be able to rent
Fancy a stay in one of King Charles's former homes? Llwynywermod could soon become available to rent.
DEVELOPING | Maui residents had little warning before flames overtook their town. At least 55 people died
Maui residents who made desperate escapes from oncoming flames, some on foot, asked why Hawaii's famous emergency warning system didn't alert them as fires raced toward their homes.
300,000-year-old skull found in China unlike any early human seen before
An ancient skull dating back 300,000 years is unlike any other premodern human fossil ever found, potentially pointing to a new branch in the human family tree, according to new research.
Thousands evacuated in Polish town after builder uncovers unexploded WWII bomb
Some 14,000 people were evacuated in the eastern Polish town of Lublin Friday after a construction worker uncovered a massive unexploded bomb.
Tensions rise as West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger
Tensions are escalating between Niger's new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered the deployment of troops to restore Niger's flailing democracy.
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help reverse some of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
Toronto
-
‘No one had preferential treatment,’ Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that “no one had preferential treatment” when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
-
Man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill woman, teenage girl in Toronto wanted by police
A man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman and teenage girl at a residence in Toronto is being sought by police.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices up across the Maritimes, diesel hits $2-per-litre in N.B. and P.E.I.
The cost of gas is up across the Maritimes, with diesel priced at more than $2 per litre in New Brunswick and P.E.I.
-
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help reverse some of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
-
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
London
-
Truck reported stolen from Barrie shows up in London
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a vehicle stolen from Barrie was found in London.
-
'Malahide Athletic Centre': Group bringing $7.5M year-round indoor sports facility to rural Elgin County
In the small hamlet of Mount Salem, Ont. is a group with a big vision. Parents, coaches and business people are working toward building an indoor, multi-use sports dome.
-
16-year-old identified as victim of 'suspicious death' in London
As previously reported, police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Wednesday evening where they found the boy with life-threatening-injuries — he later died in hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
‘No one had preferential treatment,’ Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that “no one had preferential treatment” when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
-
Abuse victims from northern Ont. to receive $13M from Anglican Church, Scouts Canada
A class action lawsuit by victims of a former Anglican priest who was also a Scouts Canada leader has been settled for $13.25 million.
-
North Bay police searching for assault suspect
North Bay police are looking for a woman who is accused of a recent assault.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta man Patrick McGann
Calgary police have issued an alert about a suspect who did not return to custody following an approved outing earlier this month.
-
2 people injured in plane crash south of Calgary
Emergency crews are on scene at a plane crash near the town of High River, Alta.
-
Gas prices are going up, and we may be waiting a while for an Alberta reprieve
The cost to fuel up in Calgary is set to climb this week, and there are signs prices could stay high well into the autumn.
Kitchener
-
Here's what you need to know about the new Omicron variant in Waterloo Region
The newest strain of COVID-19, EG.5, is emerging and health officials in and around Waterloo Region are keeping a close eye on it.
-
BlackBerry research suggests majority of organizations considering ban on generative AI
As artificial intelligence (AI) advances rapidly, it seems companies are taking steps to slow it down.
-
'It is absolutely atrocious': Advocates call for action as Pride flag thefts continue in Norwich
LGBTQ2S+ advocates in Norwich Township want to see action from police and council after more Pride flags were torn down earlier this week.
Vancouver
-
Judge imposes $35K fine on B.C. sewage company, laments provincial government's 'inertia' on permitting
A B.C. man has been fined $35,000 for dumping sewage in a lagoon on his property near Fort St. John, but the judge who imposed the fine says the crime was partly a result of "bureaucratic intransigence" on the part of the provincial government.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Officials to provide wildfire update amid Canada's worst fire season on record
Federal officials are set to provide an update today on the outlook for the rest of this year's devastating wildfire season. Officials have already said Canada is experiencing its worst fire season on record, charring more than 130,000 square kilometres to date, which is more than six times the 10-year average.
-
Longest heat wave of the year heading to B.C.
The province’s top emergency officials are urging British Columbians to prepare for what they anticipate will be the longest heat wave of the summer, and the possibility it will lead to health issues for some.
Edmonton
-
Man charged after 4 girls sexually assaulted at West Edmonton Mall waterpark
A Manitoba man has been charged after four teenage girls were sexually assaulted at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark on Wednesday.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta man Patrick McGann
Calgary police have issued an alert about a suspect who did not return to custody following an approved outing earlier this month.
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
Windsor
-
Crash closes section of 401 in Essex County
Around midnight, OPP reported a crash in the area of the westbound off-ramp to Comber Sideroad at mile marker 48.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Video vindicates Windsorite charged with being at the Ambassador Bridge blockade
The Democracy Fund has released video to CTV News that shows protestor Eric Lemmon’s perspective on the police enforcement on Feb. 13, 2022.
-
Two suspects wanted for vandalising construction zones
Windsor police are looking for two suspects in connection to a vandalism investigation.
Regina
-
NDP swipes two Sask. Party seats in byelection wins
The Saskatchewan New Democrats have claimed byelection victories in both Regina Walsh Acres and Regina Coronation Park – increasing the official opposition's seat count to 14.
-
North Regina Little League will represent Canada at Little League World Series
North Regina Little League defeated Vancouver's Little Mountain Baseball 4-3 on Thursday to earn the Canadian title and book their ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.
-
Sask. premier, opposition leader jointly slam federal net-zero target
Both the Sask. Party and provincial NDP opposition are against the federal government’s clean electricity regulations, with Premier Moe calling it "unaffordable, unrealistic, and unconstitutional."
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa Catholic school teacher is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students.
-
Ottawa cleans up after heavy rain floods roads, properties
The city of Ottawa is cleaning up, and drying out, after heavy rain flooded roads, parking lots, parks and properties with up to three feet of water.
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.
Saskatoon
-
NDP swipes two Sask. Party seats in byelection wins
The Saskatchewan New Democrats have claimed byelection victories in both Regina Walsh Acres and Regina Coronation Park – increasing the official opposition's seat count to 14.
-
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
Saskatoon woman fatally struck by train in Manitoba
A Saskatoon woman has died after she was struck by a train near Winnipeg.