MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police search for suspect after man, 40, stabbed in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    A 40-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Ahuntsic-Cartierville Friday morning, Montreal police say.

    At around 9 a.m., a passerby called 911 reporting an injured man and officers responded to the intersection of Fleury Street and Vianney Avenue. When they found the victim, he was losing consciousness.

    He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but a police spokesperson later confirmed that his life was no longer in danger.

    An operation is underway to find a suspect as police try to determine a motive for the attack.

