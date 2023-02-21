Researcher presents data on anti-Black racism in Montreal-area schools

A Black History Month gala was held Tuesday night in LaSalle where some of the preliminary research into racism in Montreal-area high schools was presented.

Researchers who surveyed 42 high school students, parents and teachers found many Black students face biases.

Black students reported feeling singled out or uncomfortable with the way certain subjects that touched on racial issues were taught. Some felt less competent than their classmates and suggested that Quebec could emulate Ontario by having teachers take courses on anti-Black racism.

Leona Dana Lewis, the lead researcher in the study, said it was difficult to hear about the students' experiences with racism in the classroom.

"It was very emotional for me to go through and and hear what some students experienced," she said Tuesday.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Kelly Greig.