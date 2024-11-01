MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec presents health strategy focusing on prevention

    The Quebec government has published a new health-care directive clarifying that anglophones have the right to receive health and social services in English. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube, right, walks to question periodat the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press) The Quebec government has published a new health-care directive clarifying that anglophones have the right to receive health and social services in English. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube, right, walks to question periodat the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Quebec government has decided to focus on health prevention.

    It announced a new strategy Friday morning called “La Fierté de âge” (Pride of aging) in order to act more upstream to ease the pressure on health and social services.

    Health Minister Christian Dubé and Minister Responsible for Seniors Sonia Bélanger made the announcement at a health conference at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM).

    A news release from the health ministry office emphasizes that the role of the ministry is set to evolve with the start of Santé Québec, scheduled for Dec. 1. In this context, the ministry intends to give “an increased role to prevention.”

    In his speech, Dubé reiterated that all Quebecers want to age in good health.

    “We have to make sure that this aging can be done in a pleasant way,” he said.

    He argued that despite all the efforts made in recent years to increase the supply of care, demand still exceeds supply, particularly because of the increase and aging of the population.

    Dubé also said that a national prevention policy is planned for next spring.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2024.

    The Canadian Press's health content is funded through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News