Quebec presents health strategy focusing on prevention

The Quebec government has decided to focus on health prevention.

It announced a new strategy Friday morning called “La Fierté de âge” (Pride of aging) in order to act more upstream to ease the pressure on health and social services.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Minister Responsible for Seniors Sonia Bélanger made the announcement at a health conference at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM).

A news release from the health ministry office emphasizes that the role of the ministry is set to evolve with the start of Santé Québec, scheduled for Dec. 1. In this context, the ministry intends to give “an increased role to prevention.”

In his speech, Dubé reiterated that all Quebecers want to age in good health.

“We have to make sure that this aging can be done in a pleasant way,” he said.

He argued that despite all the efforts made in recent years to increase the supply of care, demand still exceeds supply, particularly because of the increase and aging of the population.

Dubé also said that a national prevention policy is planned for next spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2024.