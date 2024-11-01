Gilles Villeneuve statue stolen in front of museum dedicated to his memory

The bronze statue of the famous Formula 1 driver Gilles Villeneuve that was erected in front of the museum dedicated to his memory was stolen.

The museum, in Berthierville, Que., is asking for the public's help to find it before it is "melted down."

According to the museum's management, the life-size statue was stolen during the night from Wednesday to Thursday. In photos shared by the museum, only the feet of the Quebec driver remain on the base.

The museum's management is asking the public to keep an eye out, as they fear that the thieves will melt down the statue and then sell the bronze.

The statue was created in 1984 by sculptor Jules Lasalle, two years after the death of the winner of six Formula 1 Grand Prix. It spent a decade in a park, still in Berthierville, before being moved in front of the museum in 1994.

Reacting to the theft, the City of Berthierville said that Villeneuve's bronze is "much more than a simple monument," since it "embodies the heritage and memory of Berthierville."

"The City of Berthierville wishes to denounce this criminal act (which) not only harms our heritage, but also deprives our community and motorsports fans of a strong symbol of our history,” the city wrote on social media.

Known for his talent and passion, Villeneuve took part in 67 Formula 1 Grand Prix, from 1977 to 1982, winning six races at the wheel of his Ferrari. He finished second in the drivers' championship in 1979.

He died on May 8, 1982, at the age of 32, following an accident on the track during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The circuit where the Canadian Grand Prix is held, in Montreal, bears his name.