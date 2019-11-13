MONTREAL - Legendary singer-songwriter Elton John is expanding his final concert tour, adding shows in Toronto and Montreal.

John has tacked on an additional 24 shows to the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which he has said will be his formal retirement from live touring.

The new shows kick off with concerts in Toronto scheduled for March 28 and 29 at the Scotiabank Arena; John will then move on to Montreal's Bell Centre, where he will perform April 2 and 3.

Tickets for those shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

The Toronto and Montreal shows are the only Canadian dates among the new shows announced Wednesday.

John kicked off his retirement tour in January of 2018. It is expected to wrap up sometime in 2021.

In a career that has spanned 57 years, the 72-year-old John has sold an estimated 300 million records. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. He has also been a renowned advocate in the global fight against AIDS.