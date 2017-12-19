

CTV Montreal





An 88-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday morning after an apartment fire in Villeray.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the three-storey building on Guizot St. near Saint-Laurent Blvd.

About a dozen people were forced out of the building with the help of Montreal firefighters.

After they put out the flames, firefighters discovered the elderly woman, who was unconscious inside one of the apartment. She was declared dead at the scene.

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating the cause of the five-alarm fire, which they believe started in a bakery on the ground floor before spreading into the upstairs apartments.

Traffic is closed in both directions on Saint-Laurent between Jarry and de Liège Sts. for the investigation.