MONTREAL -- An early morning fire in Montreal caused significant damage to a commercial establishment and neighbouring apartments and is being investigated by the arson squad.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday prompted Montreal Fire Department crews to respond to a blaze on Jean Talon St. near Lacordaire Blvd. in the Saint-Leonard borough.

Feu de bâtiment – Intersection Jean-Talon Est - De Fontenelle – Intervention maîtrisée. pic.twitter.com/2NTipMor3D — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) May 29, 2021

The apartments near the blaze were evacuated, and no residents reported injuries, according to police.

"Some residents were able to go back, but some were not," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

The fire department transferred the file to the SPVM arson squad, though Comtois said there is no proof that it was a crime.

"We don't know the nature of the fire," she said. "I cannot confirm that it's criminal. It's just under investigation."