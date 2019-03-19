

CTV Montreal





Police are at the scene of a deadly collision in downtown Montreal.

A dump truck ran over a pedestrian at the intersection of Viger Ave. and St. Urbain St. around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian died immediately.

Police blocked Viger Ave. heading west and St. Urbain heading south while they investigated the deadly crash.

This is the second pedestrian killed by a truck in Montreal this year, and the fourth such death in the Montreal area since December.

A 79-year-old woman died in January when she was hit by a truck leaving an alleyway.

In December a truck driver making a left-hand turn ran over a woman near Cabot Square.

Last week the city of Montreal reiterated its Vision Zero plan to eliminate collisions between drivers and pedestrians, and said that over the next three years it would ban heavy trucks from certain streets.