

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal will cut speed limits on many major streets to 40 km/h in the next three years

It's the latest step in the Vision Zero plan to eliminate collisions between drivers and pedestrians and cyclists that Montreal launched several years ago.

On Monday Mayor Valerie Plante said everyone who uses the road needs to be attentive to other road users because traffic is only going to increase as the population grows.

"I want to make sure people get also that it's not a confrontation about who uses the streets and roads. It's about making the best out of it," said Plante.

The city did not specify Monday which streets would be affected because it still needs to consult with the leaders of Montreal's 19 boroughs, but said certain measures could be in place by the end of this year.

The three-year plan includes:

reducing the speed limit on major roads to 40 km/h

banning heavy trucks from certain streets

improving crosswalk visibility

adding countdown timers to pedestrian lights

improving pedestrian safety near schools

The city also plans to create a group to analyze deadly collisions in Montreal.

Commuter traffic has shifted

After many years of growth the number of bus commuters in Montreal dropped from 2013 to 2018, while the number of people taking the metro, riding bicycles, and driving cars increased.

Analysts have said the severe increase in road construction, especially on the Turcot Interchange, has prompted people to change how they commute.

The upcoming substantial work on the train tracks shared by the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche railways for construction of the REM is also expected to increase travel time for tens of thousands of commuters.

"The traffic just keeps on growing, there's always more cars and so there's also more people using the streets now, there's more cyclists, there's more people walking to their work, which is excellent. Because the more people use their bike or walk, it's less people in their car and amplifying the traffic," said Plante.