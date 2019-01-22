

CTV Montreal





A 79-year-old woman has been killed after she was struck by a garbage truck on Park Ave. in Montreal.

The deadly collision happened at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on Park south of St. Joseph Blvd.

“The truck was in an alley near the intersection at the southeast of the intersection, so the garbage truck was turning right towards north on Park Avenue,” explained Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils. “When he was turning, that’s when the collision occurred with the pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk.”

When first responders arrived, the woman was already dead.

“Sadly, she was pronounced dead on the scene,” said Chevrefils.

Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock.

Police closed Park Ave. between Mont-Royal Ave. and St. Joseph while they investigated the collision.