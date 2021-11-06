SAINTE-JULIENNE, QUE. -- A collision between two vehicles killed one person and injured another Saturday morning in Sainte-Julienne, in the Lanaudiere region of Quebec.

Police were notified shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the accident on Route 125.

According to the first information gathered, the driver of a sedan lost control of his vehicle.

"There is a first vehicle, which is a Ford Taurus, which rolled over and ended up in the ditch before finally finishing its course on the centre line of Route 125," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

The driver of a cube truck who witnessed the crash tried to intervene to protect the driver of the vehicle that was overturned in the middle of the street, but without success.

"Another small (Volkswagon) Jetta car, travelling southbound, hit the first vehicle head-on and pushed it almost to the cube truck. The driver of the first vehicle, the Ford Taurus, is in very critical condition," said Bilodeau.

The man was transported to the Lanaudiere regional hospital (CHRDL) in Joliette in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"As for the driver of the Jetta, he has injuries that, at first glance, are not life-threatening. He was nevertheless transported to the hospital. For their part, the people in the cube truck were not injured," said the SQ spokesperson.

Route 125 in Sainte-Julienne was still completely closed to traffic at the end of the morning, in both directions, between des Sables St. and the Rawdon limit.

SQ investigators were on site to try to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

One hypothesis is that the driver of the first car tried to avoid something on the road before the initial collision, which the SQ investigation will have to confirm.

"We're not talking about speed or alcohol, at first glance," said Bilodeau.