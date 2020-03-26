MONTREAL -- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opened at the Cavendish Mall in Cote-Saint-Luc and at the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre in Kahnawake on Sunday.

Both sites are by appointment only and meant for members of the respective communities.

KMHC executive director Lisa Westaway said the site is meant to service community members only and that it is attached to the hospital to ensure a secure site.

Chateauguay's drive-thru site located at the Anna Laberge Hospital parking lot opened this week as well for residents in the area. It is also an appointment-only clinic.

Each person who shows up will undergo a preliminary screening; those with COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing and fever will be tested, while others will be sent home.

The site in Cote-Saint-Luc, which is being built by the Quebec government, will have the capacity to test about 500 people each day, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein confirmed.

It will be located in the parking lot outside the mall’s CLSC and drivers won’t have to leave their cars to be tested.

“From our point of view, if we can identify more individuals in our community that have the virus and get them into self-isolation for 14 days, then we’ll be improving the safety of our residents by getting them off the street and out of our stores, which is what we want,” Brownstein stated.

Brownstein adds streets are quiet in Cote-Saint-Luc as people take to self-isolation in their homes.

“Less and less people are going out, it’s getting quieter every day,” he said. “As the rules get more intense, people are following those rules respectively.”

Earlier this week, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opened at the Sainte-Justine Hospital and Place des Festival in downtown Montreal.