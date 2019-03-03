

CTV Montreal





A man who was stabbed in downtown Montreal early on Sunday morning suffered serious injuries.

The stabbing, which occurred near the intersection of Ste-Catherine and Crescent, was reported to police at 4:00 a.m.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his upper body, according to the SPVM.

Witnesses told police the victim hit two other men with an object before he was stabbed.

He was conscious when he was taken to hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The two suspects fled before police arrived.