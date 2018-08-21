

The Canadian Press





A 24-year-old man is in critical condition from smoke inhalation after a fire in a downtown Montreal apartment on Monday night.

Montreal police said they received several 911 calls at around 8:20 p.m. reporting a fire had broken out in a Lincoln Ave. building near the intersection of Lambert-Closse.

Upon arrival, firefighters managed to evacuate the building and get the fire, which was localized in a single unit, under control.

They found the man in the apartment, unconscious and in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Firefighters examined the scene and turned the investigation over to the SPVM, though police said no evidence of criminal intent has been found.