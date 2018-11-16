

CTV Montreal





In Canada, they are cartoon royalty: Serge Chapleau of La Presse and Terry Mosher – ‘Aislin’ – of the Montreal Gazette.

Together, they’re dubbed the “Deux Solid Dudes” – each with nearly five decades of political cartooning under their belts.

“[Montreal is] probably the most interesting city to be a political cartoonist,” Mosher said. “The proof is that there’s seven daily cartoonists here in Montreal.”

“Los Angeles has one, perhaps, I don’t think New York has any,” he added. “We really thrive here.”

Chapleau and Aislin are not competitors, as many would be inclined to believe, Mosher explained, but counterparts who understand the province’s complex political schema, and how to use it to make people laugh.

The pair has done a number of presentations and talks together, and have one coming up – a fundraiser for the MUHC’s Lachine Hospital coming up on November 27th at L’Entrepot Theatre.

The bilingual presentation will be broader and more personal than most – tackling the artists’ lives, work, and dedication to their city.

“Less than one per cent of artists actually make a living out of it,” he said. “And here we are today."

Tickets to the talk can be purchased on the Lachine Hospital Foundation’s website.