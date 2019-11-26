MONTREAL -- National Assembly Speaker François Paradis has called a meeting Tuesday with party leaders in an effort to calm tensions at the legislature.

The meeting is taking place at his office and is expected to last 30 minutes, the Canadian Press found out.

In recent days, Paradis has been accused of losing control of the Salon Bleu, amid deteriorating civility between the politicians.

Last Thursday, for example, interim Liberal Leader Marc Tanguay defied Paradis’ orders by refusing to sit down.

Earlier in the month, the Liberals heckled the Lévis MNA for refusing to ask Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette to withdraw comments they deemed to be unparliamentary.

Paradis is losing control, argued Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy Friday, even though she says she believes he still has the confidence of his Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) party members.

Parti Québécois (PQ) third opposition House Leader Martin Ouellet says he won’t throw stones at Paradis, saying he prefers instead to point the finger at Jolin-Barrette, whom he blames for lack of humility.

The 62-year-old speaker has also been heavily criticized for refusing to settle the question of clothing and decorum at the National Assembly.