Quebec hospitals face overcrowding crisis as flu season approaches, public health urges vaccination

Hospitals in Quebec are grappling with overcrowding, and the situation could worsen as flu season approaches.

According to provincial data, wait times to see a doctor can stretch up to 13 hours in some facilities.

At Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, labour shortages are exacerbating the issue. Dr. Mauril Gaudreault, president of Quebec's College of Physicians, noted that the intensive care unit is severely overcrowded.

He added that patients now need to be increasingly ill to be admitted due to a lack of available beds.

A report released Monday by the College of Physicians highlighted these challenges after visits to hospitals across the province.

As hospitals near capacity, Quebec's public health officials are launching their vaccination campaign.

"We're already vaccinating people inside the institutions and namely the long-term care services area and also the residencies for elderly people," said public health Director Dr. Luc Boileau

Starting October 16, the rest of the population will be able to book appointments for vaccinations, with priority currently given to those aged 60 and over, individuals with chronic illnesses, and pregnant women.

"We need to prevent this amplification through vaccination to make sure that we will at least be able to cope with such a situation in advance," he said

Louis Sansfaçon, founder of ImmunoClip, is one of the many advocating for vaccination.

His daughter, Émilie, who was immunocompromised, passed away last November.

"There's about three to four per cent of the population who are immunocompromised, and those people must be protected," Sansfaçon said.

This fall, the province expects more than 4,000 pharmacists, nurses, and pharmacy technicians to assist with flu and COVID-19 vaccinations in an effort to prevent further strain on Quebec's healthcare system.