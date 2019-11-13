MONTREAL – The debate over Québec Solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion’s clothing has taken a turn.

The Fédération des femmes du Québec (FFQ) says it is receiving backlash for suggesting that people not only support the #MonCotonouatéMonchoix (my hoodie, my choice) movement, but also #MonVoileMonChoix (my veil, my choice), which supports women who choose to wear the hijab.

“We said, ‘Hold on a second. You’re willing to support women’s choice and a women’s right to choose what to wear,” said Gabrielle Bouchard, president of the FFQ.

“Yet on the other hand, you don’t support women’s right to wear a veil or a hijab and you’re willing to throw them under the bus.”

This comes after a campaign was started to support Dorion who, dressed in jeans and a hoodie, was recently refused access to the Salon Bleu of the National Assembly.

According to Chantal Soucy, vice-president of the National Assembly, Dorion was deemed to not be dressed appropriately.

“It’s a question of control of women’s bodies,” Bouchard told CTV News. “This is just one example of how society is controlling women’s bodies and what they can wear.”

This isn’t the first time the 37-year-old’s clothing have come under fire at the National Assembly.

Last year, Dorion caused a stir when she spoke to the legislature wearing a t-shirt bearing the name of Franco-Ontarian poet Patrice Desbiens.

'Hoodies are cute, but veils are badass'

The #MonVoileMonChoix initiative was launched by Hanadi Saad, founder of Justice Femme, Amel Zaazaa and Tasnim Rekik. It was most recently used to oppose Quebec’s controversial secularism law.

“I said, ‘Well, it’s cute to support an MNA who couldn’t wear a hoodie, but so is wearing a veil or a button against Bill 21 to support all women and Muslim women,” Bouchard argued.

“I think there’s a cognitive dissonance into which women are supported and which are not.”

Not only are women being attacked for their choices, but so are the organizations that protect and defend them, Bouchard insists, adding that some could be taking example from the Quebec government.

“We have a government that condones hatred, that condones violence and putting laws and regulations into place and throwing immigration files in the garbage,” she told CTV News.

The FFQ argues that society is only ‘tolerant’ of women’s rights.

“Going from tolerant to intolerant is done very, very often,” Bouchard said. “We’re not an accepting society. We just tolerate.”

The FFQ notes the backlash it has received over the decision to vocalize support for all women’s movement only goes to show how much work there is left to do.