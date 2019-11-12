QUEBEC - The President of the National Assembly, François Paradis, was called to arbitrate on Quebec Solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion's wardrobe controversy, but said he wants no part in the disagreement.

He admitted his helplessness on the definition of the dress code and claims not to have seen Dorion when she sat wearing a cotton sweatshirt, a move that drew the ire of other MNAs and prompted women across Quebec to wear hoodies to work in solidarity.

In a rare scrum Tuesday, Paradis said he can only refer to what he sees from the throne and relies on parties to define the rules.

Last week, elected officials threatened to appeal to the president in the middle of a sitting to call Dorion to order. She was wearing a hoodie. Dorion then left the assembly in protest.

T-shirts, sportswear and sweatshirts are not allowed in the National Assembly, Paradis said.

He claimed not to have noticed Dorion's sweater.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 12.