Crown cross examines Ugo Fredette in double-murder trial
Ugo Fredette is accused of killing his wife, Veronique Barbe in 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 10:49AM EDT
SAINT-JEROME -- Crown prosecutor Steve Baribeau will cross-examine Ugo Fredette in his double-murder trial Friday in Saint-Jerome.
Fredette, testifying for his defence, is accused of two premeditated murders, including that of his wife Veronique Barbe, 41, and Yvon Lacasse, 71.
Wednesday, he told the jury that on September 14, 2017, he lost control when Veronique Barbe threatened him with a knife, after a turbulent relationship of many years.
During his testimony, Fredette repeated that he panicked and that he does not remember stabbing his wife repeatedly.
He said he could only remember one thing, Veronique Barbe's body lying on the ground with a knife in her chest.
Subsequently, he claimed to have wanted to protect the child who was there and fled with him.
He said he killed Lacasse after the two men fought at a rest stop.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
