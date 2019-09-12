The daughter of one of Ugo Fredette’s alleged murder victims offered tearful testimony on Thursday, saying the killing of her father made her feel like she was “in hell.”

Jennifer Lacasse described her father, Yvon Lacasse, as a gentle man who often performed acts of physical labour as a means to help others. She said he enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and long walks, but most of all was a doting grandfather who thoroughly enjoyed life.

Lacasse described the day of her father’s disappearance, saying she received a call at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2017 from her father’s partner. She was told her father hadn’t come home the night before, sending her into a panic.

She said she spent the day searching places her father was known to frequent. Among those was a rest stop where Yvon Lacasse, who was 71-years-old at the time of his death, often went to read. A police officer showed her video of her father’s Honda CRV driving through the park.

“I knew something bad had happened,” she said. “Somebody hurt this man who wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Fredette is accused of killing Lacasse, as well as Veronique Barbe.

Also set to testify Thursday was a police officer who would play a recorded conversation between Fredette and his mother following the killings.