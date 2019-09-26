Ugo Fredette's lawyer urges jury to opt for manslaughter in double murder case
Ugo Fredette is charged with killing his spouse, Veronique Barbe, and 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 2:42PM EDT
SAINT-JEROME, Que. - A Quebec man accused of the murder of two people, including his ex-wife, had reached his breaking point the day of the killings but didn't intend to kill anyone, his lawyer told a jury today.
Louis-Alexandre Martin delivered his opening statement to jurors in the case of Ugo Fredette, asking them not to absolve him but to set aside first-degree murder charges and find him guilty of manslaughter.
Fredette has pleaded not guilty to the premeditated slayings of Veronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse.
Martin says to find one guilty of murder, the Crown must demonstrate intent, adding that Fredette simply snapped and blacked out during much of the crimes he is accused of committing.
The Crown's case against Fredette was that he couldn't accept the end of his relationship with Barbe, 41, so he allegedly stabbed her 17 times in front of a child before fleeing with the youngster. While on the lam, he allegedly murdered Yvon Lacasse, 71, before stealing his car at a rest stop.
Fredette, 43, was arrested Sept. 15, 2017, in Ontario. He was reportedly spotted by citizens across Quebec during his alleged run from authorities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.
