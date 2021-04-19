MONTREAL -- A Boucherville high school will cease teaching activities for two weeks starting Tuesday due to a large outbreak of COVID-19.

At De Mortagne High School, 38 cases have been identified so far, comprising 30 students and eight staff members.

The school was already in the sights of Monteregie Public Health, which had identified it as a facility where the virus was present, but the situation has since deteriorated.

Administration said the classes will continue online and recommended all students and staff get tested for COVID-19.