QUEBEC -- Quebec City is opening a drive-thru COVID-19 screening clinic.

The clinic is located in the currently unused emergency garage of the Chauveau Hospital in Quebec City, in the Loretteville sector, said the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale Wednesday.

Citizens can therefore be tested without getting out of their car: they only have to go through a garage door and exit from the other end like a car wash.

Once established, the clinic will be able to screen around 100 people a day, said CIUSSS spokesperson Mathieu Boivin.

Like all other COVID-19 screening clinics, this one is also by appointment only.

A designated screening clinic is currently operating and was opened in Quebec City Mar. 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 18, 2020.