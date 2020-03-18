COVID-19: Quebec opens nine new clinics to screen coronavirus
MONTREAL -- To test more and more Quebecers, nine other clinics designated for COVID-19 screening open their doors on Wednesday.
The new clinics are in addition to the 22 already in operation, for a total of 31 clinics across the province.
The new clinics opened Wednesday:
- Montreal (two)
- Laval
- Laurentians
- Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean (two)
- Chaudiere-Appalaches (three)
Samples can be taken on site.
These clinics are, however, by appointment only. People who are concerned about their health or who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 - the main ones being fever, cough and difficulty breathing - should call the Info-Coronavirus line at 1-877-644- 4545 where nurses will assign appointments, if necessary.
