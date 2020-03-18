MONTREAL -- To test more and more Quebecers, nine other clinics designated for COVID-19 screening open their doors on Wednesday.

The new clinics are in addition to the 22 already in operation, for a total of 31 clinics across the province.

The new clinics opened Wednesday:

Montreal (two)

Laval

Laurentians

Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean (two)

Chaudiere-Appalaches (three)

Samples can be taken on site.

These clinics are, however, by appointment only. People who are concerned about their health or who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 - the main ones being fever, cough and difficulty breathing - should call the Info-Coronavirus line at 1-877-644- 4545 where nurses will assign appointments, if necessary.

#COVID19 : notre #gouvernement est mobilisé pour assurer la #santé de notre population. Chacun de nous a sa responsabilité pour prévenir les infections. #polqc

➡️pour des informations sur la Covid-19 ou si vous avez des symptômes : 1-877 644-4545 pic.twitter.com/2E2lvZVYd5 — Danielle McCann (@MinistreMcCann) March 13, 2020

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 18, 2020.