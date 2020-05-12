MONTREAL -- A new COVID-19 testing clinic in Laval’s Chomedey neighbourhood is opening at the Pierre-Creamer Arena on Pie-X Boulevard, the region’s integrated health and social service centre announced on Tuesday.

Any person who would like to be tested can do so either on foot or from their cars, without an appointment, until 4 p.m.

As of Monday, a wave of screening detected 151 new people infected with COVID-19 and confirmed 387 deaths in Laval, one of the regions in Quebec that has been hit the hardest by the virus. The new cases are in addition to the 4,233 reported since Laval’s first case on March 19.

At the end of last week, there were four new deaths at Laval long-term care centres: two at CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée and two at CHSLD La Pinière.

On Monday, Laval’s CISSS announced the opening of a centre that will collect blood from confirmed COVID-19 patients, people awaiting COVID-19 results and people showing flu-like symptoms. The initiative aims to limit contact between confirmed and potential COVID-19 patients who need blood tests and people who don’t have the virus by offering services separately.

The by-appointment collection centre has been set up at the Cartier arena on Montée Major.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.