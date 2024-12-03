5 vehicles torched in suspected arson in Saint-Leonard

Five vehicles were set aflame in a suspected criminal fire in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 8:50 p.m. Monday about the blaze on du Champ-d'Eau Street.

"There were no injuries," confirmed Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

She notes that at least one incendiary device was found near the vehicles, and a nearby building was touched by the flames.

The investigation has been transferred to the Montreal police arson unit.