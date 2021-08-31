MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 425 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 389,224 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new infections, 302 people had not received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine before testing positive, 38 received their first dose more than two weeks ago and 85 were double-vaxxed over a week ago.

In total, 373,538 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, 429 more than 24 hours ago.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting five fewer active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 4,400.

One more death attributed to the disease was reported, bringing the total number of deaths during the pandemic to 11,286.

Fourteen people checked into the hospital for novel coronavirus treatment and eight were discharged meaning the province's hospitalizations increased by six for a total of 131.

Of the fourteen new patients, 12 were unvaccinated, according to Quebec, and two had received both vaccines more than a week before being admitted to hospital.

There was one fewer patient is in the intensive care ward for treatment, for 36.

On Aug. 29, 16,453 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health care professionals administered 23,594, including 22,200 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 12,340,055 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec and 87,184 Quebecers received their vaccination out of province.

Quebec's health ministry says that of those eligible for a vaccine, 6,479,254 people (86 per cent of the eligible population) have received one dose and 5,912,698 people (79 per cent) have received both doses.