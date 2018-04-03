Cote des Neiges man to be charged with interfering with a body
A man will be charged Tuesday with interfering with a dead body after his mother was found in an advanced state of decomposition over the weekend.
Montreal said the 45-year-old man is due in court Tuesday to face charges.
The discovery was made on Sunday when a janitor attempted to enter the apartment to conduct emergency repairs.
When the tenant opened his door the janitor smelled a very strong odour, and so he called police.
Officers then entered the apartment and discovered the body, believed to be the man's 85-year-old mother.
Neighbours said the elderly woman had been looking after her mentally disabled son for several years, and police suspect the mother may have died of natural causes, leaving her son unable to deal with the situation in the absence of other relatives.
