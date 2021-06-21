MONTREAL -- Several residents of the Sainte-Dorothee long-term care home (CHSLD) in Laval were almost dehydrated and near starvation before their death, according to an occupational therapist who testified Monday at coroner Gehane Kamel's public inquiry into the deaths of elderly or vulnerable people in residential facilities during the first wave of COVID-19.

The occupational therapist, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said she is concerned that "some patients probably died of dehydration" despite the efforts of staff who "didn't have the time" to do more. She also recalled a significant number of meals of which only "a quarter was eaten" because of a lack of feeding assistance.

In all, 102 residents of Sainte-Dorothee in Laval succumbed to COVID-19 in the first wave.

During the month of April 2020, two-thirds of the staff were absent due to illness.

The lack of staff also affected the cleanliness of the residents, according to the testimony.

"There was one lady who left crying because she was so eager to be washed," said the occupational therapist. Another lady spent hours with "plenty of stool" in her diaper and an untreated bedsore because no one had time to change her.

Others had to be tied up to prevent them from walking around.

The occupational therapist recalled a cognitively impaired patient who left his room every day because "he wanted to use the phone."

"I had to tie him to his chair because he wanted to talk to his wife," she lamented.

The CHSLD patients, confined to their rooms, "did not move anymore," which deteriorated their physical condition.

Some "could no longer turn in their beds," and those who were in rehabilitation "lost so much strength" that they "could no longer walk."

A SHIP WITHOUT A CAPTAIN

The occupational therapist was one of the volunteers who came to the CHSLD in April to help out. She and her colleagues had no experience in the field, and during the first week of her arrival, "there were no clear instructions" about protective equipment.

"We were constantly changing units so we always had to get to know new patients," she said, adding that "people's level of autonomy was not identified" outside the rooms.

"I got spit in the face by someone with COVID-19," she said.

She was wearing a plastic visor, however.

A dietary technician, responsible for determining patients' meals according to their needs, described the Sainte-Dorothee CHSLD as "a ship without a captain" where "everyone was messing around."

Her identity is protected by a publication ban.

She witnessed "a manager completely overwhelmed, screaming, crying to the staff who came to help."

Several days could pass before the kitchen was informed of the death of some patients and stopped sending them meals.

The occupational therapist, whose job it was to deliver the meals, made the same observation.

"We would come back in the morning to bring the lunch, and the patient was dead," they said.

In the kitchen department, where the dietary technician worked, she said employees were not well trained in wearing protective equipment.

"I saw cooks making hamburger patties with masks full of blood because they touched them with their hands," she said.

In addition, those who washed dishes were forced to handle residents' dirty dishes and "all caught COVID-19."

BACKGROUND OF THE INQUEST

The coroner's inquest is looking at the deaths of elderly and vulnerable people in residential settings during the COVID-19 pandemic, who accounted for half of the victims in the first wave.

Its objective is not to point fingers, but to make recommendations to prevent future tragedies.

Six CHSLDs and one seniors' residence were designated as samples. One death is being examined for each facility.

This week's hearings focus on the death of Anna Jose Maquet on April 3, 2020 at the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothee in Laval. Afterwards, a national component will also be examined.