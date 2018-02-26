

About 250 anglophone seniors took part in city consultations Monday afternoon, hoping to have their voices heard.

Montreal is seeking is to get input from seniors to build an action plan addressing their needs.

Held at the Cummings Centre in Cote-des-Neiges/NDG, the event was created after an outcry; initial consultations omitted anglophones.

“Unfortunately the city is often in reactive mode on a lot of dossiers, not just listening to seniors, as you can imagine. It's a big machine. It can be hard to turn around,” said NDG city councillor Peter McQueen.

Some issues still remain, including the timing of these consultations. Some would like to see them in warmer weather.

“The sidewalks are a mess out there. It's been cold, it's been icy. The sidewalks are treacherous, so it’s very dangerous for people,” said Shannon Hebblethwaite, the spokesperson for the Centre for Research on Aging.

Technology is also a factor, she said.

“We're concerned that older people don't all have access to computers. They can't all afford devices or internet access,” she said.

Those taking part in the consultation hope the city continues to include anglophones.

“Well it's a beginning. All beginnings are good. They just have to stay with this don't they? Don't do this to sort of like giving a dog a bone to keep us all quiet,” said resident Roz Levy.

A second English consultation is expected to be held in March in Pierrefonds.