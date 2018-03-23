

The Canadian Press





Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre has found a new gig.

Coderre was named special advisor on business strategy and international development for Stingray, a Montreal-based company that works in multi-platform music and video services.

In a statement released Friday, Stingray said Coderre provides extensive experience in government relations, regulation, issues management and strategic planning.

Stingray President and CEO Eric Boyko said more than 50 per cent of the company’s revenue comes from outside Canada and Coderre’s reputation in established markets will provide Stingray with a significant competitive advantage.

Coderre served as Montreal’s mayor between 2013 and 2017. Prior to that, he was a member of Parliament for the Bourassa riding from 1997 to 2013 and served as minister of citizenship and immigration and was also the minister responsible for La Francophonie.